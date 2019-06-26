Speech to Text for Frankfort Road Repairs

to stop wrecks. new at six -- there's light at the end of the tunnel tonight for some shoals neighbors, who are still taking detours after february's floods. ever sinc - colbert county drivers have had to take a 10-minute detour from new bethel road to hawk pride mountain road to highway 72. waay 31's breken terry shows us when the repairs will finally be complete. the colbert county road engineer tells me the damage here at frankfort road is costing about one million dollars but he says the contractor is ahead of schedule and that's good news to residents. reid- it usually takes me about 10 minutes longer. deborah reid has been taking a 3- to-4 mile detour around frankfort road for months - ever since february's floods. reid- yeah it's a lot better on us and the kids if we can just go right off wheeler mountain instead of having to go hawk pride. reid was a bus driver for 27 years. since frankfort road has been shut down the colbert county school system had to reroute buses to go around it. reid- it turns everything around. we have to reroute routes. it gets the kids out of kilter and it's just a bad situation. the colbert county road engineer, john bedford, told waay31 they are literally having to rebuild the side of wheeler mountain using these large rocks to add support to the road. the county will pay 20% of the cost, the feds picking up the rest. bedford said the goal is to have the repairs done by the time school starts. reid said she hopes the road will be done by then. reid- instead of just going off the mountain and right to school they have to go off hawk pride mountain and go all the way around so it really makes a big difference for them. look live tag: frankfort road is expected to be repaired and opened back up in august. in colbert co bt waay31. the county told us this project is moving quickly because the state worked with the federal highway