Speech to Text for Woman Killed in Crash

the waay-31 i-team has uncovered brand new details about a deadly crash, most likely caused by a madison police officer. thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. 92-year-old phyllis pine died saturday in the head-on crash. her daughter, who was driving, was badly injured. so was the officer. after digging all day... the waay-31 i-team has learned the officer was trying to avoid rear-ending two stopped cars on wall triana highway.... as one waited to turn left onto mccrary. he swerved into on-coming traffic and hit a car head-on. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department tonight. she has also uncovered plans to improve that intersection. sydney? dan, najahe- huntsville police shared with me they've reviewed dash-camera video from the officer's car and believe he was at fault.. but that's all they'll say right now. the madison county commissioner over the area-- told me about a plan to make that intersection safer. phil vandiver, madison county commission, "there are 12,000 cars a day going up and down it. it's a serious road to travel you need to be very careful when you're traveling that road. there are lots of places you can have accidents. but mccrary road is one that continues to pop up." phil vandiver told me he's working with the alabama department of transportation to make improvements along wall triana highway... plans include widening the shoulder, and adding a dedicated turn lane for southbound drivers who want to turn left onto mccrary road. mark marshall, son lives along road, "it's due-time and probably with all the growth we are experiencing in madison county it's time to widen all these roads.' mark marshall told me his son was involved in a crash at the intersection, more than 5 years ago. so any safety improvements are welcome. he says he's traveled wall triana highway for more than 15 years. and many people turn onto mccrary to avoid traffic on highway 72. mark marshall "it's always been a shortcut. i've taken it before myself to try to save time." phil vandiver, madison county commissioner. "you miss 3 or 4 lights down through there and it probably speeds you up 3,4, 5, minutes as you travel that way." commissioner vandiver tells me no date has been set to make the improvements. but once they're done, drivers will still need to use caution. "dedicating a south bound lane is very important. because you can have cars stacking up to turn left while cars continue to head south on wall triana." it's a tough intersection to get in an out of and just adding a turn lane isn't going to make it that much safer." i've also learned the madison officer is out of the hospital tonight. the driver of the vehicle he hit is still in the hospital and has more surgery ahead. phyllis will be buried tomorrow. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. the improvements are expected to cost about a half million dollars. the department of transportation is