06/26/19 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 06/26/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

standing as they heard their branch's medley played. enough sunshine should break through the clouds thursday to warm the tennessee valley to low 90s yet again. this same afternoon heat will destabilize the atmosphere and allow for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. though severe storms are not expected, any stronger storms can still produce gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. this typical summer pattern will continue each afternoon the next 7 days. some days will bring more showers and thunderstorms than others. rainfall totals will likely stay below 0.50" the next 7 days except for areas that see more thunderstorms.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
