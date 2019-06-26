Speech to Text for Governors Drive Delay

tonight --- the city of huntsville is responding to neighbors who are outraged over the repaving along governors drive. they say people are cutting through parkhill drive to avoid the backup. the homeowners say they get stuck in traffic for hours, and in some cases can't even park in their driveways. waay 31's ashley carter has the message from the city, and what they're doing to calm peoples' nerves. <ashley carter - ll "when speaking with the city today, they told me they are aware of the complaints and are exploring better ways to deal with the increase of traffic, and reminding drivers to accommodate for the time before heading out the door. captain ken brooks/huntsvil le police: "we're really asking people try to remind folks maybe leave a little early maybe get with your employer and see if you can come in a little late." huntsville police captain ken brooks says he knows frustrations are mounting, as the state re-paves governors drive. it's a main alternate route for thousands of drivers, as the city works on cecil ashburn drive. jay jones lives in hampton cove and travels the route often. he says he doesn't think anyone anticipated how much congestion there would be. jay jones lives in hampton cove: "if there are alternate routes that people can find to make their drive time quicker, they'll do that. jones says he understands the complaints from parkhill neighbors .. but says everyone is having to deal with growing pains. jay jones lives in hampton cove: "if there are through fares or ins and outs ingresses and egresses along the way that makes it shorter, folks will naturally take them. that's just what's gonna have to happen and be until the work is completed." tensions came to a boil tuesday night, when a series of crashes on governors drive caused parkhill to look more like a parking lot. the response from huntsville police? captain ken brooks/huntsvil le police "just adjust your schedule so that all that traffic is not occurring at one time." ashley ll the city told me they will be increasing police presence in the area to try to prevent accidents. in huntsville...ashl