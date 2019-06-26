Speech to Text for City Schools Staffing Firm Look For New Hires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

150 people. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the staffing firm - spur - about what employees can expect for the next school year. the spokesperson for spur told me they plan to be transparent with their new employees. they don't want anyone to feel misguided or treated unequally. at the job fair in alabama's career center system, you can see all the tools available to apply for a job in huntsville. spur has seen the most applicants yet! huntsville city schools voted to approve the new staffing firm over p-e-s-g on monday night due to failure to pay their employees. a spokesperson for spur told me they encourage anyone, even those who are currently in the school system to seek out employment through them. they told me they will not allow themselves to fail with their new relationship. christopher hand, spur employee "we want as many people coming by and looking at us because in addition to giving them jobs and opportunities, we're also focused on giving them better access to benefits when they do come on board, and that's extremely important to us as a company," hand told me they are guaranteeing weekly pay and even pushing for a perks and rewards program. they will offer discounts on things such as prescription drugs and gas for your car. hand also told me they will continue to communicate with huntsville city schools as much as possible to keep a healthy working relationship. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. as alexis said - spur is looking for security officers, instructional aides, lunch workers, custodians