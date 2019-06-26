Speech to Text for Pedestrian Still Critical After Car Crash

dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay31's breken terry is live with reaction from neighbors, who witnessed the traumatic crash. breken? people who live along hermitage drive here tell me they are shaken up. florence police tell us two cars crashed, and the force caused one car to hit a man walking on this sidewalk and pinning him up against this house. keblaitis- it sounded like multiple people hitting the curb so i ran outside to see what was happening. kristopher keblaitis was in his bedroom tuesday evening when he heard the crash on hermitage drive. keblaitis- i saw a woman in the front yard of this house over here and she was well looked in shock and there were a bunch of by- standers rushing over to the scene. florence police tell waay31, the 60-year-old victim is still in critical condition with multiple broken bones. keblaitis- from everybody that was over there i heard he was pinned up against the car and house and in pretty bad shape. keblaitis told waay31 it was a terrifying scene, but he did not walk around the house to see the man pinned. keblaitis- people were telling me about it and it sounds pretty traumatizing to them and i wouldn't even want to see that and i wouldn't wish that upon anybody. police say the two drivers stayed at the scene. keblaitis said people hit this curb all the time and he thinks something should be done about this intersection. keblaitis- i've seen people hit that curb and come close to running into yards around nearby and stuff this intersection is just bad. i've seen people hit it too much. florence police tell us one of the drivers said their car malfunctioned causing the crash. they don't believe speed was a factor, and no charges are pending right now. live