Marshall County might create car tag fee to pay for school resource officers

a public hearing over the cost of vehicle registratoin, got heated in marshall county. people turned out in droves to give their two cents about a possible hike that would be used to fund school resource officers. waay31s sierra phillips shows you what it could mean for your pocketbook. enson- "never had kids, never wanted kids, shouldn't have to pay for your kids." smith - "many times i've been sitting there thinking we need a deputy in the room right now." the county commission meeting room was packed as a dozen people gave their opinion on a new car tag fee to pay for school resource officers. smith- "this stuff is relevant.... you're literally talking about a dollar....dollar fifty a month." the commission has the ability to raise the car tag fee to twenty- five dollars a tag, but they are discussing options anywhere from 12 to 20 dollars. sheriff phil sims says it'll cost one million dollars to get the program going for the first year-- including salary, equipment and training. but that price tag bothered some tax payers. benson- "its not right to make someone have to pay for something they don't need, use, or want." but -superintendent cindy wigley and sheriff sims say school resources officers are exactly what the district needs. right now, the district has the budget for 8 part-time resource officers. some said they like the idea of adding more officers but they just don't like how it's being paid for it. mule- "could you take a million for the first year out of the general fund?" right now- some commissioners say the funding just isn't there but school officials say this should've happened years ago. smith- "it's an urgent need." the potential for another packed meeting will be right here in the commission chambers again july 10th when the commission is set to vote on this. in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news. the commission is also discussing exemptions to the potential fee-- for people over 65 years-old, for the disabled, and a limit on how many fees are charged per household.