Speech to Text for Decatur church members excited about merger

we're getting a look at how the merger is going between two decatur churches. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the unified church with how they're explaining the merger... and where they are in the process. scottie? ministers with both grant street and austinville church of christ tell me it wasn't low memberships that caused them to come together. in fact, they say it was a financial and spiritual decision. kate terry, church member "i was born and probably the next week, i was in the nursery at 240 grant street. so, i literally was born and raised there." grant street church of christ is a place that has always been a part of kate terry's life. kate terry, church member "we moved around decatur a lot as i was growing up, and the one place that was my constant was the building there on grant street and the people that i worshiped with." so, when terry heard about the merger with austinville church of christ, she was a little hesitant at first, but says she quickly changed her mind when she realized what it meant. kate terry, church member "we've got so many resources we can use together, instead of building a new building or fixing up the current building that we have, we can come to a place where everything is essentially ready." well, not quite. they've got a few projects underway, like revamping some of the classrooms to make them more interactive for kids. but the church tells me they felt this was the best way to spend their money. "cody michael, outreach minister our elders decided, 'let's come together, instead of paying a couple million dollars to build a building. let's give that money back to where we can serve people for god's purposes.'" outreach minister cody michael says it's not that they're trying to leave downtown or have a declining membership. it's that they want to reach more people. something terry believes the merger will do. kate terry, church member "we'll be able to grow and have a building that, hopefully, can hold all of god's blessings that are coming our way." the two churches plan to have their first worship service together here as "decatur church of christ" on august