Speech to Text for Lawsuit settled over Madison County inmate deaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a live picture this afternoon of the madison county jail ... which is now off the hook in some lawsuits, over inmate deaths. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. the sheriff's office had been caught up in a series of lawsuits, claiming inmates didn't get proper medical care. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live at the jail to explain the surprise move today, that lets the county and taxpayers off the hook. dan, najahe, the company that used to provide healthcare to inmates here did an about face ... saying it will not only take responsibility for the lack of care, but pay the county's legal bills. i found paris richardson as he was released from the madison county jail on wednesday. court records show he's been in and out of jail since 2016. he's heard how the former jail health care provider used to operate. take sot: paris richardson - released from jail "from a scale of 1 to 10, 10. i think i'd be dead in there" and the sheriff's office lost faith in advanced correctional healthcare, or a-c-h, as well. the county severed its contract with the provider in 2015, after a series of lawsuits were filed by families of inmates. take graphic: the most recent one, filed in 2016, reads, quote "all three inmates died even though they had been seen by ach personnel. all three inmates died when ach and madison county jail personnel refused to send them to the hospital." and it's cost the sheriff's office nearly half a million dollars over the years, in legal fees alone. but the blame game came to an end wednesday, when county commissioners signed off on a deal between the sheriff's office, and a-c-h. the sheriff's office does tell me they are still defending one last lawsuit with ach. richardson says.... take sot: paris richardson - released from jail "i feel like both parties should take responsibility" the sheriff's office says otherwise. it tells me it hired ach to oversee and provide the necessary care for inmates. something richardson says shouldn't be less important, because someone is behind bars. take sot: paris richardson - released from jail "everybody is a human-being, just because you make a mistake, it doesnt make you a monster cause you are in jail the big question is ... why? why is ach all of a sudden taking responsibility and absolving the sheriff's office? the sheriff's office tells me that's a question for ach. i've reached out the them, and am waiting to hear back. in hsv -- sd - waay31 news. the sheriff's office has been working with a new provider since 2016 - and says there haven't been any issues. just this month - the county made a new deal with huntsville hospital that saves tax dollars. the sheriff's office will pay the hospital a fixed rate for inmates who get treatment. medical treatment for inmates is the biggest expense for the sheriff's office.