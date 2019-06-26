Speech to Text for Lawrence County Suspect Captured

in 2015. an armed robbery suspect in lawrence county is now behind bars after several days on the run. deputies say this man -- sami mahmoud -- was caught last night at the hartsfield- jackson international airport in atlanta. he's charged with first degree robbery. deputies say he robbed the "county mart" in trinity where he used to work. they said he took cash from the store after getting in a fight with