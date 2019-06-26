Clear

Headaches along Governors Drive

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

this morning we're taking another look at traffic backups on governor's drive. two car wrecks caused major delays for drivers during their commute yesterday.. that caused people to seek alternate routes which isn't sitting well with people who live in the area. waay 31 talked with some folks who drive on governors. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what those drivers have to say. "there's got to be some response, some something to do to allow traffic to flow more evenly and predictably on governors, so this doesn't just become this offload."
