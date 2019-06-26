Speech to Text for Marshall county meeting on car tags

happening today-- the marshall county commission will hold a public meeting to talk about a possible new car tag fee... waay 31's casey albritton is live with why the fee is being considered. casey? greg... the fee would be used to fund school resource officers in county schools... but some people believe the money should come from somewhere else... about two weeks ago, both marshall county sheriff phil sims and superintendent cindy wigley discussed the need for school resource officers... at the county commission work session. sheriff sims estimates the cost for an officer in all 14 schools at nearly one million dollars. commissioners say an extra $20 fee added onto the car tag would be enough money. some people say the district should not raise the fee... and should find another way to fund the officers. superintendent wigley says right now they don't have the money... and she is asking the county commission to find a solution. sheriff sims says the officers are a necessity. "its very important we have someone on scene that respond to active shooter, fights, whatever." commissioners are considering making exceptions for drivers over 65, households with more than two cars and handicap cars. the public hearing will begin at nine this morning. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.