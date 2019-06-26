Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning the marshall county commission will be holding a public hearing to discuss a possible new car tag fee. the fee would fund school resource officers in county schools. the fee would be an addition of $20. some people say the district should get the money from somewhere else. the public hearing will begin at 9 a-m. greg police are looking for the man who threatened motel workers with a gun. it happened at the america's best inn on north memorial parkway yesterday. florence police say they identified the wedding crasher ... but are not releasing her name. they say she may have crashed nearly a dozen weddings ... and stole gifts and money. police say they will release her name when they arrest her. nashville police are searching for a man they said broke into three south nashville churches overnight. investigators said small fires were set in each church and two televisions were stolen. two baptist churches and a catholic church were targeted. greg? the u.s. says two service members were killed today in afghanistan. no word how they died. right now, it's not clear if the deaths are the result of the war. new details this morning on talks between the united states and north korea. the president of south korea says north korea and the u.s. are holding quote "behind- the- scenes talks" to set up a third summit between the leaders. for 24/7