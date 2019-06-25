Speech to Text for WCA football camp

schools out for the summer and camps are back in session, see how the athletes performed day two at westminster christian academy's football camp, and who the kids look up to the most. ll: westminster christian academy's football program is molding the next generation of football players this week during their annual football camp. you come out to camp with the high school kids, what are you excited to learn from them, looking forward to? henry claunch/wca football camper: "probably just to get better at football and just learn from the older people." harlan loveday/wca football camper: "like he said, getting better, looking up to the older people, and and also watching the people that are younger than us." these westminster christian players have all eyes on them this week during football camp. nathaniel pride/wca senior:"it's really awesome and just like a humbling opportunity to be a hero in the eyes of little people." campers watching and mimicking their every move. nathaniel pride/wca senior: "it's so much fun. we all just love getting out here and helping all the younger kids out." the players demonstrating what it takes to be a wildcat football player. nathaniel pride/wca senior: "they just, the hard work they bring. they bring all out effort for just getting outside and having fun." ll: these campers are working so hard on all the different drills alongside the wildcats players and i have to say i was pretty impressed with how the younger athletes were keeping up with the older guys tonight. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. as for the high school football team, coach leblanc says things are going good with summer workouts.. they'll have a lot of positions to feel after losing more than 10 starters, but he says the rising senior class is a group of leaders, and he's ready to go