News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Fun times on set
mini me on set
Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Overcast
76°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
76°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
73°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1 dead after wreck at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road in Madison County
'I can't believe it:' Family wants security changes after teen drowned in Lake Guntersville
Huntsville police: Preliminary findings show Madison officer at fault for deadly crash
Video: How did the bear cross Guntersville Lake?
Drivers want change after deadly wreck on Hwy 67 in Decatur
Man charged with child sex crimes seen loitering in Limestone Co. neighborhood
Former Bassmaster Elite Series pro in serious condition after wreck near Lake Guntersville
Traffic Alert: Wrecks on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville cause afternoon traffic delays
Florence fire officials: Pedestrian hit on Hermitage Drive
Huntsville City Schools proposes dress code changes
Community Events