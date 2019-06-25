Speech to Text for FBI helps local worship leaders form active shooter plans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the facility's parking lot. new at ten -- today, the fbi helped local worship leaders form active shooter plans, in case of an emergency. waay31's leon-dra head went to the training conference and learned how religious leaders are now preparing. the fbi has done this training in other areas but today marks the first time they have come to the rocket city eric berk, rabbi of temple b'nai sholom "i'm fortunate that we take security very seriously at my synagogue at b'nai sholom and we have plans in place. this reinforces the importance of having plans in place and taking security very seriously." eric berk is a rabbi at a temple in huntsville and tells me all religious leaders should have an active shooter plan in place. eric berk, rabbi of temple b'nai sholom "the attendance here tells you that this room is full. it's not just a minority community like a jewish community that takes this seriously. it's every house of worship. it's every religious institution here in huntsville is taking this matter very seriously." the fbi partnered with the department of homeland security and infraguard to show church leaders how to develop active shooter plans and address hate crimes. fbi director paul draymond oversees the training session and emphasizes just how important it is. paul daymond, spokesperson for fbi birmingham division "if you've watched the news in the last couple of years, you see charleston. you see san diego, milwakee and the list continues, and so it's preparation and prevention that's the focus for today's program." berk plans to attend future training sessions and tells me he can never learn enough about keeping his fellow members safe. eric berk, rabbi of temple b'nai sholom "i've learned a tremendous amount. i've learned that every facility and organization needs its own security plan that's tailored to their own unique special needs." in huntsville - leondra head - waay31 news. the training was attended by one hundred and fifteen the training was attended by one hundred and fifteen worship leaders. the fbi says they plan to host the training again in huntsville sometime in the future.