Speech to Text for Construction and crashes cause trouble on Governors Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're taking a live look from governors drive in huntsville... two accidents happened here today right around rush hour -- causing massive headaches for drivers and people who live in the area... one of the accidents happened at cass circle... and it closed down east bound lanes heading towards hampton cove...the other at monte sano blvd. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out today is not the only day traffic on governors drive has caused nightmares... ... right now i'm at the corner of parkhill rd and governors drive... people in this neighborhood tell me since construction on cecil ashburn started, more and more drivers are using parkhill rd to bypass governors drive... and with the accidents today... traffic was especially bad... jeff brown has live on parkhill road for 15 years... he says in the last 2-3 weeks alone the traffic on the street has become so bad he can't park in his garage... because of traffic on parkhill rd... jeff brown/lives on parkhill rd "i can't access parkhill, because its backed up anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half every afternoon." when traffic is made even worse by accidents on days like today... jeff brown/lives on parkhill rd "i don't know how i'm going to come home, because there's not that many access points to this neighborhood." brown doesn't know what the solution is... but he and several of his neighbors are nearing their wits end... and want something to change... jeff brown/lives on parkhill rd "there's got to be some response, some something to do to allow traffic to flow more evenly and predictably on governors, so this doesn't just become this offload." brown and some of his neighbors told me they were so frustrated this afternoon, they contacted their city council member frances akridge... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... all the roadwork happening on governors drive is part of a 1.8 million dollar project. the repaving project stretches 5 miles from old big cove road to bassett street. the state told us work would only be done overnight -- but last week crews slowed down morning traffic because they were still goin the state department of transportation said they'll address the issue with the contractor to keep it from happening again. g during rush hour... workers had another major fumble in the project when a subcontractor made the middle turn lane too small! the department of transportation told waay 31 it will be thursday or friday before the turn lane is fixed! in the meantime -- it's telling drivers to use caution. people we spoke with says the narrow road makes them nervous-- and they won't use it until it's corrected. scott perry, drives road daily,"i wouldn't do it. i would just use my blinker and stay in the lane you're in with traffic." crews say the governors drive repaving should