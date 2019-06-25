Speech to Text for Man Arrested After Attempted Grocery Store Robbery

department of transportation about doing so. one man is now in custody after trying to rob a store after asking for change for a dollar... it happened monday morning around 8-30 at the 9th avenue grocery store in huntsville. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the owner and customers who say they're thankful the suspect is now behind bars. the store owner told me after 30 years in business, this is the first time someone has robbed the store and many of the customers i spoke to were shocked to hear what happened. tony leslie, shops at 9th ave grocery "i'm just surprised that would happen in this area just for the way the store is and the innkeepers, the way they handle everything, it's just horrible," tony leslie comes to 9th avenue grocery daily and says he was hurt when he found out someone tried to rob the owner. the store owner didn't want to go on camera but told me a man came in asking for change. when she opened the register, he tried to reach for the cash. the owner held on to the register but the suspect ended up getting away with some cash and hurt her wrist in the process. tony leslie, shops at 9th ave grocery "someone's trying to take away something that you worked hard to keep and it's just not a good thing and i probably would have fought to keep mine too," the owner told me without all the surveillance cameras, she wouldn't have been able to help police catch the suspect. less than 24 hours later, he was caught by huntsville police and is now being questioned by an investigator. tony leslie, shops at 9th ave grocery "it's always a good thing when you get caught that quick, but it's a good thing he got caught in general," i asked huntsville police for more information on the suspect, and they said they will provide more information soon. in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. what we know so far is the suspect is in his 50s and is a black male. we do not know how much he actually took from the shop.