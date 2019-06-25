Speech to Text for New Issues During Resurfacing Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6... another major fumble in the governors drive repaving project. a sub-contractor has made the middle turn lane too small! it comes just days after the contractor worked well into morning rush hour traffic, missing the 6 a-m deadline. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer, a short time ago the department of transportation said it will be thursday or friday before the turn lane is fixed! waay 31's sydney martin explains what's going on, and what might happen to the contractor doing the work. scott perry, drives road daily,"it's like big enough for a motorcycle." scott perry told me he left his construction job along governors drive monday and noticed the middle lane was not big enough for a car. scott perry, drives road daily,"somebody made a mistake." the department of transportation admitted that the sub contractor responsible for re striping the road messed up the middle lane and it now needs to be fixed. perry told me driving a trailer along the narrow road makes him nervous. scott perry, drives road daily, "the biggest thing i don't like is how narrow it is. pulling a trailer and stuff it's difficult.' the turn lane isn't the only issue. last friday ... the morning rush was jammed on governors while the contractor finished work. they're supposed to be done at 6am ... but said they couldn't safely re-open the lanes, so they worked until 10:20. perry tells me until the turn lane is corrected he won't use it. scott perry, drives road daily,"i wouldn't do it. i would just use my blinker and stay in the lane you're in with traffic." and with more than a month left in the repaving project he told me he hopes to finish his job along governors drive soon so he can avoid the road altogether. scott perry, drives road daily,"i hope i'm not around here. i hope we get done with this house before then." tonight-- the department of transportation tells waay 31 the contractor or subcontractor will be footing the bill for re-striping the turn lane. as for last friday's mess, the department apologized and said it would talk to the contractor about