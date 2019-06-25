Speech to Text for Wedding Crasher Victim

new information tonight. we're hearing from a couple who claims they fell victim to the alabama wedding crasher. florence police have identified the woman they say is crashing weddings across tennessee and alabama, stealing gifts and money. they're not releasing her name, but say she may have crashed nearly a dozen weddings. waay 31's breken terry joins us live with one couple's story. breken? i am here at first christian church where anna and lee todd were married at the beginning of june. they didn't ask for wedding gifts ... instead they asked for money to find a cure for their daughter's rare disease. they tell me the woman you just saw crashed their wedding and took those donations. five year old aria suffers from foxg1 a rare genetic disorder with only about 450 cases world wide. anna- it's a syndrome that pretty much effects everything from head to toe. aria has seizures. the syndrome is so rare money for a cure is limited. but aria's mother anna raises money in hopes of finding one. anna- if we don't do it no one will. we have to advocate for our kids. their wedding day came and guests brought cash and checks ... but an uninvited guest showed up too. anna- as we were coming in to say our goodbyes and wrap up everything that's when she snuck in. you can see the suspect here on video given to us by the church walking into various rooms and going over by the table where the donations were. the todds say at first they just thought the envelopes were misplaced. anna- our church secretary spent countless hours chasing security footage. my friends went through the garbage. we had so many people losing sleep worried about what happened. and here is a snap shot of the suspect possibly leaving with the donations in hand. the cash and checks were about $500 if not more. lee- by the time i got over there to hold her and tell her everything would be alright it turned into rage. what upsets the couple the most is the unnamed suspect took from aria and other kids who suffer from foxg1. anna- she walked into a sacred day and her presence there has kind of tainted the memories and the whole day. anna and lee tell me they only way some good can come of this is if more people see this and donate to the foxg1 foundation. we have those links at waaytv dot com. florence police tell us they are gathering more evidence to build a strong case against the suspect. they will release her name when they arrest her. live in flo bt waay31.