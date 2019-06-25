Speech to Text for Limestone County Creeper

to make the intersection safer. new information tonight as we're hearing from a couple of upset parents after a man was seen sitting outside their limestone county home take a looklimestone county deputies confirmed the man in this picture is bradley loggins. the former youth softball coach was arrested back in march on sodomy and child sex abuse charges. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the neighborhood where he was reportedly parked suspiciously, putting parents on edge. scottie? a concerned mother snapped a picture of a man parked outside her home. at the time, she had no idea what he was accused of doing, but now she tells me she's glad she was extra cautious. brandy weigart, parent "my youngest daughter and i were just walking through the house, and we walked by the front door and i noticed a vehicle stopped in front of our house. we live on a dead-end street, so that's not normal, usually." brandy weigart has seven children. she tells me her kids' safety is her top priority. so when she noticed something suspicious in her neighborhood, she reacted. brandy weigart, parent "the guy was just staring at our house. he just kept staring, so finally, i opened the door. well, first, i snapped a picture, and then, when i opened the door, he drove off." his driving off rose a big red flag for weigart, who then posted this picture she took to social media to see if anyone recognized the man. she told her husband matt about the incident, and he actually confronted the man when they saw his vehicle not far from their home the very next day. matt weigart, parent "i asked him why he was in front of our house, sitting for so long, and what his intentions were." scottie kay "what did he say?" matt weigart, parent "he said that he had roofed our house when it was built, which was 10 years ago." an excuse that was not enough to make the weigarts feel that his behavior was okay, so they filed a police report. that's when they learned the man, bradley loggins, is a former softball coach for an ardmore youth recreational team, accused of child sex crimes involving at least three young girls, which they say just made things worse. brandy weigart, parent "i have no sympathy for anyone like that. we originally just thought maybe he was checking houses out to break into them. but then, when we found this out, that was a lot more alarming than what we originally thought." matt weigart, parent "it's better that i didn't know that when i confronted him." the weigarts tell me there are other children in their neighborhood, and they'd like to see loggins put behind bars, so that something like this doesn't happen again. until then... brandy weigart, parent "stay aware and alert. you never know these days. you really can't trust anybody. the limestone county sheriff's office is investigating, and they ask that if you experience something like this, you should contact them immediately. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31