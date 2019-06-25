Speech to Text for 72 and Dug Hill Rd Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to hear back. tonight a state lawmaker says he's ready to make changes to highway 72 at dug hill road ... after the second deadly crash in less than a month. today's crash killed a passenger in a truck.... just two weeks after a couple died at the same intersection. waay 31's sydney martin found out, changes could be coming soon steve hernandez, lives near road, "there is no generic one. they are just all horrific." steve hernandez told me he's lived near the dug hill 72 east intersection for nearly 20 years..and each wreck is different. but many of them are deadly. he said he and his family have been in crashes at the intersection...an d he does what he can to make it safely across the road. steve hernandez, lives near road,"i go like this and like this...and then i proceed and that is the safest way of negotiating the intersection." the alabama department of transportation conducted a safety study on the road in 20-18, and decided a traffic signal could actually cause more accidents. but i talked with state senator sam givhan by phone, who represents the district. he told me he's requested a meeting with the department of transportation to discuss adding a traffic signal. and told me although the department thinks it could cause more wrecks...he thinks the wrecks would not be as serious or deadly. hernandez hopes a signal is added to give him some peace of mind when crossing the intersection. steve hernandez, lives near road,"when we hear of accidents right now all we do is listen to social media and news to see if it's one of our loved ones or somebody we know." syd, "state troopers have not identified the victim who died in the wreck. state senator givhan told me he's hoping to meet with officials about the road sometime in the next month. in madison county sm waay 31