Speech to Text for Florence kayaking recreational area shut down due to damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of florence has shut down a kayak landing at cypress creek because people keep causing damage. waay31s breken terry was there as kayakers showed up today, and were turned away. the city said its not clear if the damage done here at the kayak landing is intentional but because of the damage this area will be closed until the entire project is done. aday- were coming here to enjoy a nice beautiful day out on the creek kayaking. but chase aday and his friends showed up to florence's kayak landing only to find the gates locked and the parking area blocked off. aday- oh i am very disappointed because the effort it took to load these kayaks was not easy and the fact that we drove out here and it be closed is not a good thing for us. the city says it's spent about 160- thousand dollars to add a parking lot and kayak landing for recreational use. the problem is they've been trying to do construction while also keeping the landing open ... which has led to destruction. like someone backing over a fire hydrant, driving on new asphalt, and messing up the landscaping. aday- it's horrible i mean the fact that anyone would even try and vandalize anything of god's beautiful creation i mean why would you destroy anything like that where people come and have fun. the city doesn't have an exact dollar amount, but says the damage is minimal. aday said he hopes others will learn from this and respect what the city is trying to do for kayakers. aday- it's something that we should all be able to enjoy together instead of people ruining it for other people. look live tag: city officials tell me they don't know when the landing will be back open to the public. in florence bt waay31. the city said the people who damaged the area won't face any charges because there are no video cameras to actually find who did it.