Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools proposes dress code changes

right now huntsville city school students are waiting to learn if their dress code, will be more strict when they return in august. waay 31's ashley carter has reaction from students, and one board member who explains why the changes are needed. i spoke with students today who weren't thrilled to hear about the possible changes...but told me the schools have tried to change the dress code in the past year...and haven't had the best luck at enforcing the rules. ashley malone senior hs high school "i think that they do this every year and i think they should be more concerned about the academics instead of our wardrobe." huntsville city school leaders are considering a district-wide policy that would require students to tuck in over-sized shirts and hoodies ... and wear shorts that reach the middle of their thigh. but kids would be able to wear non-gang related scarfs and bandannas. one board member, who didn't want to be named, told waay 31 the biggest issue has been shorts that are too short. it's a concern among teachers and parents. the board member told me school is not a fashion show...but an education system. but students i spoke to disagree vee connelly junior huntsville high school:"i think its a little much to ask students to completely change their style and what they wear." students told me the dress code would be an inconvenient and uncomfortable change. ashley biekert senior at huntsville high school: "the clothes that we wear now i think we are the most comfiest in." vee connelly junior huntsville high school "not many people own long pants and i know they're really uncomfortable for me to wear and you don't want to be uncomfortable at school." <ll - ashley "the school district told me the current dress code regarding leggings and yoga pants will also be more strictly enforced. the dress code changes are expected to be voted on during at a meeting on july 11th. in huntsville...ashley carter...waay31 news> the district put out a survey earlier this year on the student dress code ... and says the proposals are a result of that survey.