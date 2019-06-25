Speech to Text for You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County

you can now take guns into more buildings in morgan county. commissioners voted this morning to officially rescind a gun ban. they previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses-- meaning people could not bring their guns inside. that decision received a lot of backlash. commissioners say the initial vote was to help calm employees' nerves after a shooting in may at a virginia beach office.