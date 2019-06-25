Clear
You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County

You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County

Jun 25, 2019
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 4:47 PM
Ashley Thusius

you can now take guns into more buildings in morgan county. commissioners voted this morning to officially rescind a gun ban. they previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses-- meaning people could not bring their guns inside. that decision received a lot of backlash. commissioners say the initial vote was to help calm employees' nerves after a shooting in may at a virginia beach office.
