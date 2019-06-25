Speech to Text for Motorcyclist taken to hospital after wreck at Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a crash sent a biker in south huntsville to the hospital. it happened around 12-30 this afternoon on hobbs island road, heading towards owens cross roads. troopers told us the biker was up and talking when they arrived. we're not sure how serious his injuries are, but troopers believe he'll survive. they don't know if he was run off the road or just skidded into the field. we were on the scene as a wrecker pulled the bike out of the field ...