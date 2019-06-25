Speech to Text for Alabama constitutions arrive in Huntsville

you are looking at huntsville mayor tommy battle unveiling alabama's six constitutions, as the historical documents were escorted from montgomery to the rocket city for the very first time. this will be part of a historical bicentennial exhibit that will soon be open to the public! waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the huntsville museum of art where the documents are being held. alabama's first constitution was drafted here in huntsville in 1819, creating the framework for the state's government. but the documents have been held in the state capitol ever since. until today.... 200 years later. connie grund is a volunteer for daughters of the american revolution, an organization that promotes american history and education. when she heard some of alabama's most important documents were coming to her hometown - and couldn't wait to see them. take sot: connie grund - lives in huntsville "this has been such a perfect time for us to honor our ancestors, preserve our history" alabama's six constitutions and the 1861 ordinance of secession, which declared alabama's separation from the union before the civil war, were moved from montgomery to the rocket city on tuesday. it marks the first time the documents will be viewed all together somewhere other than in montgomery. steven murray with the alabama department of archives and history says each tells a different story. take sot: steve murray - alabama department of archives and history "each one of them is a reflection of concerns that existed in the state at the time they were created and some of those major historic forces that were shaping alabama history at the time" alabama has multiple constitutions because of the changing times and different political views. but murray says with the very first constitution being written in huntsville, it was only right to bring it home on it's 200th birthday. take sot: steve murray - alabama department of archives and history "it was really not a difficult decision at all, we knew that it needed to be here during this bicentennial year" i'm told preparing for the move wasn't easy. murray says a conservation center in massachusetts helped prepare the documents for the long drive. local and state leaders joined the motorcade in mooresville before the final stretch to huntsville. now they will be set up in a special exhibit at the huntsville museum of art. grund wants alabamians to look back and see how far the state has come. take sot: connie grund - lives in huntsville "it's so important for the residents of alabama to know about their history... and especially the school children" the huntsville museum of art will open the exhibit to the public on sunday, with free admission. the documents will be here until august 11th. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.