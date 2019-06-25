Speech to Text for Federal government involved in Decatur wreck investigation

a decatur highway where a fatal crash happened is so dangerous ... the federal government has been out to look at it! it's brand new information we've uncovered after a multi-car pile up on point mallard parkway, just after 7:00 this morning. that's the portion of highway 67 near wheeler national wildlife refuge. that's just 3 miles away from pricevile. waay 31's scottie kay shows us why safety changes, won't come easy. i spoke with people who drove here to the wheeler national wildlife refuge and witnessed the aftermath of the crash on highway 67. those drivers tell me this is not the first of its kind, and they'd really like to see something done about it. pkg: jennifer morris, driver "i was about half a mile from the bridge right here at the refuge center when it started to slow down. it took me at least 30 minutes to get to the bridge and another 15 to get here." jennifer morris was on her way to go fishing at the wheeler national wildlife refuge tuesday morning, when she drove up on a devastating crash. jennifer morris, driver "i heard a helicopter and one ambulance went by and two or three police cars. it was like a wall of vehicles." and that wall of vehicles slowed down traffic for hours. dave young, park ranger "i like to be really careful. i'm very careful when i drive in and out, and i suggest that to our visitors, too." dave young is a park ranger at the refuge and travels highway 67 every day to get to work. he says he and his co-workers have noticed how busy and dangerous the highway is. they've taken drastic steps to keep visitors safe when driving in. dave young, park ranger "we've had the federal highway administration out earlier this spring to do a safety study to look for ways and make recommendations as to how we can make 67 safer for visitors who are coming in to our visitor center." we don't yet know what the administration will recommend. but jennifer morris says she believes a median and turn lanes would help make the thoroughfare safer. jennifer morris, driver "you have to stop really quick because there isn't any median. so, if someone goes to turn, you have to stop completely in the middle of a busy highway, which i think can be very dangerous at times." but that could be problematic. in 2016, the state conducted its own study, and said because the highway is located inside the refuge, it can't be widened. until changes are made... jennifer morris, driver "watch our what others are doing. i will most definitely do that more now after seeing this today." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news right now, troopers haven't released the name of the person who died. we do know other people were hurt. we've asked the transportation department if it has future projects planned for that stretch of highway 67. we're waiting to hear back.