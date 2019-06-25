Clear

Point Mallard PKWY Deadly wreck

Multi-vehicle crash kills one person .

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:12 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Point Mallard PKWY Deadly wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday-- one person is dead after a crash on point mallard parkway in decatur. it happened earlier this morning. waay 31 casey albritten is live on the scene right now where she's talked with police-- casey. happening today --- a former bassmaster elite series pro is expected to have surgery after he was in a car wreck.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events