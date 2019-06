Speech to Text for Bicentennial Constitution Motocade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expect. new details-- alabama's six constitutions are now in huntsville. thanks for watching at midday-- i'm greg privett. alyssa martin has the morning off. waay31'sstevendilsizen is live downtown where the documents arrived about 10 minutes ago-- steven-- what can you tell us?