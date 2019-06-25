Speech to Text for Bicentennial constitution Motocade

happening today -- alabama's six constitutions will be traveling from montgomery to huntsville in a bicentennial motorcade. and this morning -- local officials will gather in mooresville to help escort the constitutions to the rocket city. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in mooresville this morning with what we can expect. greg...in just one hour the constitutions will be making their way to the huntsville museum of arts where they will be on display as part of a special bicentennial exhibition. this will be the first time in 200 years the constitutions have been in huntsville since 44 delegates first drafted them here in huntsville. vo the 44 delegates met in huntsville in 18-19 to draft alabama's first constitution. now the six constitutions will be coming back to huntsville to be on display in an exhibition at the huntsville museum of arts. the exhibition called we the people: alabama's defining documents will be on display from this sunday through august 11th. the exhibit will be open to the public and guests will be able to explore the documents. the exhibit will also have the 18-61 ordinance of secession -- that's what declared the state of alabama separate from the union on the eve of the civil war. live the constitutions will make a stop here in mooresville before heading to huntsville. this is where local officials will join the motorcade to huntsville. waay 31 will have a live report on the motorcade at midday. reporting live in mooresville, rr, waay 31 news.