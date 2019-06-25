Speech to Text for Morgan county commission gun vote

happening today-- the morgan county commission is voting to rescind a gun ban... it's a controversial topic that has a lot of people in the area upset. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what the vote could mean. casey? the morgan county commission previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses... meaning people can't bring their guns inside. now the commission is receiving backlash. greg-- the morgan county commission previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses... meaning people can't bring their guns inside. now the commission is receiving backlash. morgan county commission chair, ray long, told us they passed the resolution after the virginia beach office shooting. it happened back in may and the gunman killed 12 people. the decision was meant to calm morgan county employees nerves. officials say the 13 buildings included in the resolution... are senior centers, animal services, and other county buildings. long also told us the commission did not know how many seniors carried open or concealed guns. he says many seniors reached out to commissioners to complain. one man says he is not surprised by the backlash... "if you ban guns it leads to more crime and i think they just shouldn't be banning fire arms." morgan county commissioners are scheduled to vote on the resolution at nine this morning. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.