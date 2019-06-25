Speech to Text for John Merril Announcement

happening today -- alabama secretary of state john merrill is expected to make an important announcement this morning in montgomery. . merrill tweeted that he will be discussing his plans to run for us senate and hopefully unseat democrat doug jones.. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with what we can expect. good morning greg...secretar y of state john merrill and his family will be at the alabama state capitol building in a few short hours where he will will likely announce his bid for the open senate seat. merrill has been serving as the alabama secretary of state since 20-15. prior to that he served in the alabama house of representatives from 20-10 to 20- 14 representing a district in tuscaloosa. if merrill does toss his hat in the ring this morning...he will face off with several other candidates that have already announced their bid for the seat. the primary election for the senate seat will take place march third. live in mooresville, rr, waay 31 news.