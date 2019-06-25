Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. alabama's six constitutions are on their way to huntsville. vo the constitutions haven't been in huntsville in 200 years since they were first drafted. they will spend the next six weeks on display at the huntsville museum of art in a special bicentennial exhibition. the constitutions will stop in mooresville where local officials will join the motorcade to escort the documents to the museum. greg... major changes could be coming to huntsville city schools next school year. those include a new staffing firm, consolidated bus routes, and dress code changes. the new staffing firm is called spur and the district will spend 12 million dollars with the company. the bus route changes will start in august... and the new dress code will be voted on later in july. happening today-- the morgan county commission is voting to rescind a gun ban... the morgan county commission previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses... meaning people can't bring their guns inside. they will vote on the resolution 9 this morning. limestone deputies are still trying to track down the owner of the alleged attack squirrel on meth. mickey paulk has been avoiding law enforcement for a week. deputies say paulk faces drug and weapons charges. happening today. the canoe and kayak access area at cypress creek in florence will close for renovations. the city of florence is shutting down the area it's working on because of multiple destructive incidents. happening today, alabama secretary of state john merrill will make an announcement about his plans for the 2020 u-s senate race! he will make the announcement at the alabama state capitol building this morning.