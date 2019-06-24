Speech to Text for Kira Lewis Jr. playing basketball for Team USA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports cross talk hazel green alum, and bama point guard kira lewis jr, just keeps making headlines. this time the 18 year old is off to greece for the fiba u19 world cup, the meridinanville native representing the country on the international stage.. and folks back home, couldn't be more excited. kira lewis jr is in greece playing for team usa in the fiba u19 world cup.. his parents, kira senior and natasha, told me they're proud their son is one of the 12 athletes who made the national team. "it's a huge honor to represent our country, it's unbelievable to me." "he got me speechless." kira spent weeks in colorado competing for a final roster spot.. he's the first player from hazel green to play in a fiba world cup...hazel green principal, quinn headen says he's watched a good kid, grow into a great young man. "just wonderful, so so proud of him." "coaching him was enjoyable for me, great kid worked really hard, not surprised he's getting this opportunity." kira graduated, played a full season of sec basketball at alabama all before his 18th birthday. headen says kira has put in the work to get to this point. "i mean six in the morning, we come in to work, we hear the ball bouncing, and who is it? it's the best person on the team, in the gym by himself." kira senior says the bama point guard is making north alabama proud. "everywhere you go his name comes up, everyone is so supportive, we couldn't be happier, they couldn't be happier." "we love our meridianville, hazel green, huntsville community, also town creek because that's where i'm from." natasha says the world cup is another goal marked off kira's list, and she can't wait to see where else basketball takes him. "it's all in god's will, it's whatever god's will is. i tell him to think big, put god first and he should be able to accomplish anything he puts his mind to." and a world cup win?? "that would mean everything to me, bring home the gold baby."