Speech to Text for Board discusses changing school dress code

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year! new tonight at ten... huntsville city schools is considering making changes to the dress code for all students starting in the fall... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville to break down what the changes are... and how it will impact students... the changes in dress code call for really big shirts and hoodies to be tucked in... and shorts now have to go to the middle of the thigh... i spoke with a student who is going into 8th grade... he tells me the dress code caused some tension in school last year... joel bowen is a student in the district... he tells me some girls would wear baggy shirts and hoodies that would go below shorts they were wearing... joel bowen/student "the teachers would get onto them and they would get all mad. they thought it was unfair, because the guys didn't really have a dress code, so they would get all mad." if the district approves these changes... girls will have to tuck in baggy shirts and hoodies... another proposed changes include students now being allowed to wear scarfs and bandannas... as long as they're not gang related... jim parks has two students in the district... he does not like that proposed change... jim parks/parent "i'm not agreeing with the scarf wearing. which is gang related affiliated and which is not is hard to say." bowen tells me a new dress code policy might take some getting used to in the new year... joel bowen/student "i don't think it impacts the learning. it just impacts the drama and the tension sometimes between the students and teachers." the district came up with these changes based on roughly 1800 survey responses from teachers... parents... and students... the board of education will vote on the changes at the july 11th board of education meeting... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31