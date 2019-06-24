Speech to Text for School board switching staffing firms

website. waay tv dot com. new tonight... starting next school year huntsville city schools will be saving roughly a million dollars a year by switching to a new staffing firm... the board of education approved the move in a unanimous vote tonight.. the educational staffing firm -- spur -- will now take over employing over six hundred and fifty positions... including security officers... custodians... cafeteria staff... and classroom aides... tina hancock/huntsvi lle city schools chief financial officer "they bid the exact same amount as far as the hourly rate for employees. they just reduced the mark-up cost." spur was the lowest bidder out of 9 total bids... the district will be spending roughly 12 million dollars a year with them... positions will be posted on spur's website starting tuesday... this change comes after a clerical error found that the district was short 16 million dollars by the end of this fiscal