Downed power line leaves path of destruction

Huntsville Utilities confirmed that this path at the front of the United Cerebral Palsy building was caused by a downed power line

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

new since 6:30 huntsville utilities confirmed that this path at the front of the united cerbral palsy building was caused by a downed power line. the power line was knocked down by this weekend's severe storms. huntsville utilities says the line even got out of its protective sleeve, which might have caused the glass
