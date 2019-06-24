Speech to Text for Downed power line leaves path of destruction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new since 6:30 huntsville utilities confirmed that this path at the front of the united cerbral palsy building was caused by a downed power line. the power line was knocked down by this weekend's severe storms. huntsville utilities says the line even got out of its protective sleeve, which might have caused the glass