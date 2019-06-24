Speech to Text for Renovations underway at W.C. Handy School in Florence

new at five! the florence city school system is renovating a school that bears the name of one of the city's most famous musicians -- w-c handy. waayv31's breken terry shows us all the changes parents can expect to see. look live: i'm here at the w.c. handy school in florence where the school system is putting in 250,000 in renovations to this school. wallace- we plan to have about 300 students. florence city schools is doing a major overhaul at their pre-k school in west florence. wallace- we're doing new paint throughout the building inside and out and were lowering the ceiling and putting in new lighting and putting new flooring down. they will also remove fences on the outside. what parents normally use as the entrance will become the back of the school ... and parents will drop their students off here. wallace- we are going to make the front of the school the front of the school again and were really excited about that. there is an original clock that was on the front of the building and we have someone working on that so we want the clock to work once the building opens. crews will also add six pre-k units bringing their total to 12. they will provide extra services to special needs children too. people in the community tell us they're excited to see the changes. thompson- it's going to be lovely because these kids need something special around here. make it more for them to learn and better for their understanding. look live tag: the renovations will be done august first that's when students will be getting ready to come back to school. in florence bt waay31 news. pre-k registration for florence schools is open right now. visit waay t-v dot com to find pre-k registration for florence schools is open right now. visit waay t-v dot com to find out that information ... just click on this story.