Speech to Text for Safety Changes Coming To Hydrofest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and attempted murder before he was shot. new at 6 -- new safety measures are coming to the hydrofest boat racing competition that will make the event safer for racers and viewers! waay31's steven dilsizian was at lake guntersville to break down what you can expect for this weekend's race. take sot: kenny shifflett - hydrofest volunteer "we're ready for 2x the fans this year compared to what we saw last year" kenny shifflett volunteers for the hydrofest boat racing competition and has high expectations for this weekend's turnout. the high speed competition will feature more racers, more people, and more security. take sot: kenny shifflett - hydrofest volunteer "last year we had 2 classes of boats, boats that craned in and out of the lake. this year we will have 5!" but there was also a safety problem that is being fixed. take standup: last year, the race course buoys were being moved around because of the weather, creating an unsafe situation. but this year, 500 pounds of concrete will be holding down 50 different buoys across the race course i'm told the marshall county commission approved 10 thousand dollars to go toward installing permanent anchors to hold the buoys down. one event leader tells me the buoys moving around last year almost led to a crash! guntersville police chief jim peterson likes the change. take sot: jim peterson - guntersville police chief "another thing is for the safety of the boats so they can see where they are going, know what to do, what the circumstances are in front of them, so those are critical as well" chief peterson says there will be up to 300 public safety workers a this weekend's event. firefighters, law enforcement, and ems teams from the federal level to the county will oversee the race. he says they can't go into too much detail but they are even using security measures from the talladega superspeedway. shifflett says there are also new rules when it comes to watching the race from your boat on the water. take sot: kenny shifflett - hydrofest volunteer "this year the boating is alittle bit different, we cannot open the waterway, it closes at 7 in the morning due to the volume of racing boats, high performance boats on the water" he says its just too dangerous for boats to be coming in and off guntersville police say there have been some minor gate changes for the public. you can find a link to the changes on our website at waaytv dot com.