Man Tries To Use Fake Money At Yard Sales

to replace the sign. new at six, a hartselle man is accused of trying to pass off fake 100-dollar bills at yard sales. jeremy chatmon is charged with possession of a forged instrument after police say he tried to use "replica" money. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with yard-salers in decatur about the crimes. this yard was full of knick- knacks and clothing just a couple of weeks agoaround the same time a man is accused of passing fake money at yard sales. i spoke with the owner of the yard sale items here who says, luckily, he wasn't a victim. but he says the incident will definitely make him more cautious at his next yard sale. phillip steeples, lives in decatur "usually, when people come to yard sales, they want everything as cheap as they can get it. a dollar, 50 cents, 75 cents." when it comes to yard sales, phillip steeples is a pro. in fact, he had one in his own front yard just a couple of weeks ago. phillip steeples, lives in decatur "it was pretty slow. we really didn't get much at all. so, we just packed it all up and we'll try it one more time. then, if it doesn't work, we'll donate everything." which is why steeples was shocked to hear that anyone would use fake money for things that are usually sold for dirt cheap. phillip steeples, lives in decatur "people are hurting for money sometimes when they have yard sales." steelples says he may not have made a lot of money at his yard sale, but it's better than being handed fake moneywhich is what jeremy chatmon is accused of doing. phillip steeples, lives in decatur "if you see a 100-dollar bill at a yard sale and they're trying to buy a 5-dollar item, that's a red flag there, big time." and now steeples says he'll be keeping a closer eye on any cash he touches. phillip steeples, lives in decatur "i'm going to check my money. i don't care who it's from. even if it's from my kin people, i'm still going to look at it." and that includes his brother, who came to his last yard sale. william steeples, lives in decatur "me and my wife were looking for stuff. we actually just moved down here to decatur and we bought a few things. two or three dollars. just a few little odds and ends, whatnots." phillip steeples, lives in decatur "if i think it looks a little suspicious, i'm going to get the money before i give them the item. so, if that money doesn't look right, they're not going to get the item. i'll just give them the money back and send them on their way. but if it's counterfeit and i know it is, then i'm going to call the police and turn them in." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news chatmon is being held in the morgan county jail. detectives haven't said