Neighbors Want Traffic Light Added To Intersection

brand new details tonight on a madison police officer involved in a deadly crash. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. a short time ago, we learned the officer has a long road ahead ... including multiple surgeries ... before he can return to work. the crash happened saturday at wall triana highway and mc-crary road. 92-year-old phyllis pine died. the officer was on his way to work. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department... where the investigation is underway. sydney? najahe-- huntsville police told me they working to find out how many accidents have happened in that area... one neighbor told me he saw wrecks three days in a row last week..before this weekend's deadly crash. herman todd, lives near intersection,"there are wrecks galore every week now." herman todd lives near wall triana highway and mccrary road. he told me the intersection near his house has become more dangerous since his family bought their home 5 years ago." herman todd, lives near intersection, "traffic is really heavy. and it's gotten worse the last few years." todd told me he was inside his home saturday when he heard the wreck happen. herman todd, lives near intersection,"i saw the vehicles from the window. and the one in the field here looked really bad." he told me he doesn't know what led up to that wreck that killed a 92 year old woman. but he hopes it serves as a reminder to other drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws. herman todd, lives near intersection,"it's hard to get to people and tell them how to drive. they are going to do what they want to do." todd told me he thinks people take mccrary because there are no traffic lights ... and it's a faster way to get to wall triana, then 72. herman todd, lives near intersection,"it seems to be a shortcut now for people who are working on the arsenal. and i think there are more people coming this direction. " now. he hopes the city of huntsville looks at installing a traffic light to stop anyone else from losing their life. herman todd, lives near intersection,"we need a traffic light out here. i think that would help the situation immensely." i reached out to the city of huntsville to learn if adding a traffic signal is an option. the city told me the traffic engineering department analyzed the intersection last year and didn't find a signal necessary. however, the city shared with me part of the intersection is in the county and they are looking into improvements. i've reached out to the county to learn more. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville police haven't released the name of the madison officer who was injured. they also haven't said who was at fault. we do know they're working to review dash