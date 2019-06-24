Speech to Text for Attack Squirrel Follow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight. new images tonight of the raid on a squirrel-owning drug suspect's home. we're seeing body armor, weapons and drugs investigators say they seized in that world-famous raid. tonight mickey paulk is still on the run. he and his pet squirrel made national headlines after limestone county investigators said he may have been feeding the squirrel meth, to keep it aggressive. waay 31's scottie kay is at the sheriff's office with an update on the search for paul. scottie? investigators here tell me they can't release too many details as to where they are in the search for mickey paulk, because they don't want it to hinder their success in finding him in any way. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "investigators are working diligently to sort through all the information that has come in and continues to come in, and they're doing a really good job of seeing through a lot of the noise." a lot of noise has been made when it comes to the case of mickey paulk and his pet squirrel. paulk has been on the run for a week now, after deputies raided a home and found body armor, drugs, and a caged squirrel that had reportedly been fed some of those drugs inside. the fact paulk still hasn't been caught surprises some folks who have been following this story since the beginning. tina gregory, lives in limestone co. "oh my goodness, what is going on?" but deputies assure us it won't be much longer before paulk is behind bars. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "we are following leads here, as well as in tennessee, and we're checking all of those out as we can. it's not silence. it may be silence in the news, but there's definitely a lot of things to check out here." it's anything but silence. mickey paulk and his pet squirrel were even featured on a weekend episode of the hit show "live p- d." some folks think the national attention will help catch him. tina gregory, lives in limestone co. "he needs to be caught. if he's going to do squirrels like that, who else is he going to do? who knows, he might get a kid out here and sample it on a kid and it's crazy, so he needs to be caught." stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's not so much for us about what's in the headlines, it's what our mission is. we're not out there, trying to create some kind of a public image of it. we're trying to get our job done and we're trying to solicit assistance from the public." the sheriff's office says anyone helping paulk will face charges as well. in addition to the drug and weapons charges ... wildlife agents tell us they plan to press charges related to the squirrel. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news if you have any information on paulk's whereabouts, please call the limestone county sheriff's