Speech to Text for Guntersville Lake Drowning

to swim in water that was 8 feet deep. they say this is the first drowning this year on the lake. waay31's steven dilsizian found sebastian's family today ... as they visited the area where he drowned. i'm here at the beach at guntersville state park where martin sebastian's family members were praying and leaving flowers. they tell me he was with family in the water, but when he went out too deep and started yelling for help, it was too late. javier sebastian walked along the sand of the lake guntersville state park beach. carrying flowers. and a heavy heart. take sot: javier sebastian - martin's brother "i can't believe it.... like my brother.... no.... i was passing my mind to say god ... god help my brother" take pictures : on sunday, martin sebastian, an albertville high school student, drowned after trying to swim to a yellow barrier. it marks the furthest area in the water swimmers are allowed to go. family members told me sebastian could swim, but wasn't great... and when he started struggling... there was no help in sight. take sot: javier sebastian - martin's brother "if i go swim right now, if i need help, there's nobody over here watching us or some security." the family says they and other beach-goers tried to pull sebastian up, but he went under too fast. the sebastians are left with questions.... wondering why no lifeguards oversee the area. all that's at the beach is a warning sign that reads "no lifeguard on duty". i tried calling the state park lodge, but haven't received a response. javier just wants his brother back. take sot: javier sebastian - martin's brother "if my brother's standing in front of me right now, i'd just say like i love you brother, and i'd be very happy." the family tells me they do not have enough money for a funeral right now. i've sent a message to albertville city schools to see if they are planning on helping. i haven't heard back. reporting live in guntersville -- sd -- waay31 news. as soon as we hear back from the school district -- we'll sahre their response online at waay t-v dot com.