Speech to Text for Gift from the National Rifle Association helping Madison students become marksmen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a gift from the national rifle association is helping madison students become marksmen. waay 31's ashley carter shows us how a donation with help improve the j-r-o-t-c program, at bob jones high school. this morning four cadets practiced their shooting with their new rifles. they told me the new equipment isn't only easier to manage... but their accuracy is already improving erin shelton: senior in marksmanship program:"with this new equipment, i can continue to improve and develop this skill that i got." erin shelton has been in the air force j-r-o-t-c marksmanship program for three years. she's about to start her final year in the program ... which just got a "shot in the arm." the national rifle association gave the school 3-thousand dollars for new rifles and equipment. erin shelton: senior in marksmanship program: "it just makes it a lot easier for cadets when we're using the new equipment." the new equipment includes air pump rifles that fire pellets, not bullets. instructor ellis clark said the old riffles were hard to manage, especially for females, because of the required upper body strength. ellis clark: instructor of jr rotc marksmanship program "they're constantly resetting their body position because they're struggling to close the pump, where as with the new one they can barely move and they can still reload, recharge and fire down ranch." that allows cadets to maintain their form between shots. he says the new equipment will open the door for more cadets. ellis clark: instructor of jr rotc marksmanship program: "we can assign riffles to individuals versus individuals sharing rifles because when they have to share rifles there's a constant adjustment going on with the sites." but shelton told me ... she's hoping for an added benefit. erin shelton: "i definitely hope that we will get more females and i hope that they'll see other females that are already on the team and kind of say hey you know if they're doing it you know i can do it too." look live ashley: "the cadets compete with other programs worldwide and are hoping the new equipment helps them beat out some of the competition. in madison...ashley carter...waay 31 news.> clark told us he'll benefit from the grant as well. he got a new scope that allows him to judge where the cadets are shooting from a distance.