Tuscumbia police searching for escaped inmate

tuscumbia police are searching for an inmate who escaped the jail friday, on a bicycle. police picked up the guy for shoplifting. he told them his name was donley martin, but they think that's a false name. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the tuscumbia police department to explain how he was able to leave on a bike. breken? i am here at the back of the tuscumbia police department and this area is where they hold female inmates not just for tuscumbia but for all of colbert county. police tell us while they were holding the man on a theft charge he took off. tuscumbia police tell us anything they do for female inmates they have to do for male inmates, but men and women cannot mingle in the jail and must be kept separate. while the man was here being held on charges a jailer let him walk to the breeze way to get fresh air, because the female inmates were in the jail yard and he could not go there. the man then took off on a bicycle. they have used track dogs to find him but the dog lost the scent along woodmont avenue in tuscumbia. officials do not believe the man is armed and dangerous but they need help in properly identifying him. if you have seen this man please call tuscumbia police. they believe some of his friends could have picked him up in a car. it's unclear if the jailer who was working the day he escaped will face any disciplinary action. live in tuscumbia bt waay31. like breken said -- police are still looking for martin. here is another look at his picture. if you see him -- do not approach him. call tuscumbia polcie. we have that phone number on our website -- waay tv dot com.