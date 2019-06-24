Speech to Text for Lightning trench damages sign at Huntsville non-profit

dramatic video of a lightning trench that damaged a huntsville non-profit! it happened at the united cerebral palsy of huntsville's office in north huntsville ... on max luther drive. waay 31's sydney martin live in north huntsville, to show us the damage it caused. ' najahe-- you can see the burned grass left behind by this lightning strike. the non-profit tells me this is the spot where their metal sign once stood.. but the lightning turned it into glass. leslie walker, united cerebral palsy of huntsville, "so when i pulled in more than anything my brain was trying to process more than anything what it was." leslie walker told me she pulled into work monday morning trying to figure out if someone had crashed in front of united cerebral palsy of huntsville where she works...but she soon learned that wasn't the case. leslie walker, united cerebral palsy of huntsville,"immed iately i was just floored. you hear about lightning strikes but you don't see one very often so it immediately took us aback." she told me the training and therapy centers are both closed on the weekend so no one knew about the strike until monday. they don't know when it happened. leslie walker, united cerebral palsy of huntsville,"it probably would have scared us beyond belief if we were here.' now looking at the damage left behind is something that has her in disbelief... leslie walker, united cerebral palsy of huntsville,"the path itself is just amazing. we can't figure out where it originated from." and the even crazier part about the strike...is the green and black glass found on either sides of the path.. walker told me the strike destroyed a metal sign ... and the glass is something she has never seen before. ' ' this afternoon walker told me they aren't aware of any damage to the building...and told me since they're a non- profit they're trying to figure out if there is anything they could do with the lightning glass to raise money so they can replace the sign. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.