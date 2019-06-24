Clear

Parks and rec announcement

Huntsville announces "Go play Huntsville challenge."

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

south hall. new at midday-- huntsville parks and recreation is getting ready to kick off it's "go play h-s-v challenge." starting in july-- the city will host events and physical activities to educate people about the exercise opportunities huntsville has to offer. for the challenge, all you have to do is attend a weekly activity-- snap a picture, and post in on social media using the hashtag go- play-h-s-v. organizers say they want to motivate people to not only improve physical health, but also mental health. ashlee polesak/ huntsville parks and recreation "besides losing weight or lowering your blood pressure, you're getting your brain going. just being outside can make you feel really great." each week in july, a winner will be selected from the social media posts-- and will receive a special prize
