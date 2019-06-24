Speech to Text for Armed forces signing day

alabama's tuskegee institute. new at midday. armed forces celebration week kicked off today. local officials got together for a proclamation- signing to commemorate the week. both huntsville and madison's mayors signed proclamations at the huntsville- madison county chamber of commerce. waay 31 spoke with lieutenant general james dickinson. he's the commanding general of the army space and missile defense command. he talked about the importance of recognizing military members of our community. lt. general james dickinson "anytime that you can recognize a veteran or an active duty soldier, sailor, airmen, marine, coast guardsmen is always very special. it's always nice to get a thank you. it's always nice to get an opportunity to say 'thanks for what you do in service of our great nation." there are several other events planned throughout the week including an armed forces celebration luncheon and a community bike ride. all of the events are