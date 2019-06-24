Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. road work on clinton avenue will cause some delays for drivers in downtown huntsville. vo crews will begin mill road pavement on clinton from woodson avenue to washington street. this is in preparation for the last phase of the clinton avenue resurfacing project. the project will create sidewalks, curbs, and pedestrian walkways. drivers taking clinton avenue may want to take an alternate route. greg... street crews will start a 2 million dollar resurfacing project in tuscumbia. the work is happening on highway 20 between hawk pride mountain road and highway 43. it'll be down to one lane. work's expected to start soon at 6am and last until 6 pm a madison police officer is recovering and a woman is dead after a wreck on mcrary road and wall triana highway. huntsville police confirmed the 92-year-old died. huntsville police are waiting for video from the madison police car so they can take a look at it. casey? happening today. an accreditation begins for the decatur police department. the team will examine all aspects of the police department ... along with its procedures, management, operations, and support services. today is the deadline to re- enroll your child into the madison city school district. online re-enrollment ends today and it's required for all returning students. the district says re- enrollment is an important part of planning for the new school year. happening today. a proclamation signing will kick off armed forces week. the signing happens at the chamber of commerce this morning. the commanding general of the army space and missile defense command ... and the army forces strategic command